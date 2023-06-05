ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police say two suspects used a chain to break into an ATM at a south city bank before dawn Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft occurred just after 4 a.m. at the Lindell Bank branch at the corner of Hampton and Chippewa, located in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police claim two people in dark clothing drove up in a black SUV, wrapped a chain around an exterior ATM, and pulled the machine apart.

The suspects took a cash box from the machine, which contained an undisclosed sum of money, police said.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.