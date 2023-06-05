ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police say two suspects used a chain to break into an ATM at a south city bank before dawn Monday.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft occurred just after 4 a.m. at the Lindell Bank branch at the corner of Hampton and Chippewa, located in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood.
Police claim two people in dark clothing drove up in a black SUV, wrapped a chain around an exterior ATM, and pulled the machine apart.
The suspects took a cash box from the machine, which contained an undisclosed sum of money, police said.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.