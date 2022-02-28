Police: Teen fatally shot inside suburban St. Louis business

Upon arriving at the scene (not pictured), the suspect opened fire on officers and a squad car, according to police. (Getty Images)

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Police say a teen was shot and killed inside a suburban St. Louis business over the weekend. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County police were called to a business in Jennings around 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of an alarm sounding.

Arriving officers learned that a shooting had occurred inside the business and found the victim, who was later identified as 17-year-old De’Marion Jones. Jones was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooter fled the scene, but police believe the shooter and Jones knew each other. Police have not released any information on the suspect or announced an arrest in the case.