ST. LOUIS – Police stopped a group of at least five people from breaking into cars Wednesday evening around Downtown St. Louis.

Two 18-year-olds are behind bars after the thwarted break-ins. The teenagers are accused of trying to break into cars and pulling out guns while they were confronted by police.

The situation unfolded just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Lucas Street and North 10th Street. An officer on patrol was flagged down by a witness, who noted that several people were looking into cars and attempting to break into them.

Moments later, police arrived to the area and noticed a group of suspects walking away from a car. As officers approached the suspects and gave orders, all of them started running away in various directions, and a foot chase followed.

In the 1100 block of Lucas Street, two of the suspects pulled out guns from their pockets. Both tripped shortly after that and lost control of their guns. One of the suspects who tripped tried to continue, though was stopped after an officer used a taser on him.

Police shared a photo of four guns recovered from the incident Wednesday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not report any shots fired around the attempted break-ins or foot chase.

At least three others accused of break-in attempts were able to run away from police. All five suspects accused in the investigation are believed to be males, though police have not yet disclosed the ages of the suspects on the run. Police have not yet identified any of the suspects.

FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.