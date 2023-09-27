ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles County Police Department is conducting a training exercise today from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The training will be held at the old Regal Stadium theater, located at the 900 Block of Caledonia Dr. in O’Fallon, Missouri across from the Casa Tequila Cantina and Grill.

Police are warning people in the area that there will be many police vehicles, SWAT teams, and other specialty vehicles there. The Metro Air Unit and possibly the drone unit might also be in operation. They do not believe that the training will cause a disruption to traffic in the area.