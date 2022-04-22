ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are dead after what police are calling a “probable murder/suicide” in north St. Louis County.

Police said the incident happened Thursday night at about 9:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Nathan Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two men inside a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation “has revealed the suspect shot the victim, then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder/suicide,” police said. According to officials, the suspect and victim knew one another. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).