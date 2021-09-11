Police: two men carjack vehicle, steal victims’ cellphones, tennis shoes

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Two 17-year-old men were in a parked car early Saturday morning when two men approached them with guns demanding the vehicle.

The incident happened Saturday around 1:26 a.m. in the 4700 block of Siegel Avenue in St. Louis. The victims told police that after they exited the vehicle, the suspects took their cellphones and a pair of tennis shoes before taking off in the 2014 Chevrolet.

The suspects are described as two men between 17-19 years old, weighing between 120-130 lbs, and having thin builds, according to police.

One was wearing a white jacket, dark sweatpants, and a black ski mask. The other suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, white tennis shoes, and a black mask.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News