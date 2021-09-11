Police: two men carjack vehicle, steal victims’ cellphones, tennis shoes

ST. LOUIS – Two 17-year-old men were in a parked car early Saturday morning when two men approached them with guns demanding the vehicle.

The incident happened Saturday around 1:26 a.m. in the 4700 block of Siegel Avenue in St. Louis. The victims told police that after they exited the vehicle, the suspects took their cellphones and a pair of tennis shoes before taking off in the 2014 Chevrolet.

The suspects are described as two men between 17-19 years old, weighing between 120-130 lbs, and having thin builds, according to police.

One was wearing a white jacket, dark sweatpants, and a black ski mask. The other suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, white tennis shoes, and a black mask.

The investigation is ongoing.