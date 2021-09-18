Police: Two men rob store Friday night in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two men were held at gunpoint at a Cards 2 Cash in St. Louis Friday night.

The incident happened at 3919 Washington Boulevard around 8 p.m. Two suspects entered the business at closing time with firearms, according to police. The suspects took money and fled the business.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as being two men between 20-25 years old, slim to heavy builds, and between 6 feet 1 inch and 6 feet 3 inches tall.

One suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The other suspect was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The investigation is ongoing.