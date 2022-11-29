ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police have issued an endangered person’s advisory for two missing teenagers.

12-year-old Michael Gonzalez and 15-year-old Maya Gonzalez went missing from their home on Confederacy Drive Monday night. Police believe they were taken by their father, Christopher Gonzalez, who has a no-contact order through family court.

Gonzalez is believed to be driving a gray 2018 GMC Yukon with Missouri license plate number 8YFD06. If you have any information, call St. Louis County Police at or 911.

