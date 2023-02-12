ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for two missing women.

27-year-old Charity Nelson and Natalie Vivian, were last seen in Florissant, Missouri at 11400 Mehl Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Nelson is 5′ 2″, pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes, and was last seen pulling a rolling suitcase. Vivian is 4′ 11″, 207 pounds, with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and was also seen pulling a rolling suitcase.

Both ran away from a court ordered psychiatric facility and suffer from multiple mental health issues.

You are urged to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information about the missing individuals. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.