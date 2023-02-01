ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after an unknown caller made threats to three LGBTQ bars in The Grove business district over the weekend.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, one person called phone lines for Prism STL, Just John’s, and Rehab from Jan. 28-29. In each case, the caller reportedly threatened to hurt employees and patrons or “shoot up” the businesses, per police.

Days later, the police have not made an arrest or identified a suspect in connection with the threats. Caldwell says there have not been any additional threats to businesses since the last one on Sunday morning.

Caldwell says no further details on the threats are available.