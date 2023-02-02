ST. LOUIS – Detectives are turning to technology to help find answers to unsolved homicides. Billboards, posters, and cards created by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department now feature QR codes.

Once scanned, the codes lead to information and pictures of murder cases that remain open. Tips or any other information can be provided, all of it is anonymous. Rewards are provided to those who provided information leading to a conviction.

Many of those cases involve young murder victims. FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with SLMPD Chief of Detectives Ryan Cousins, An’namarie Baker, mother of Damion Baker, and Tabitha Smith, mother of Ramon Gibbs, about the initiative.