An investigation is underway after a crash involving a police vehicle Thursday afternoon in south St. Louis. (Photo: Chris Higgins)

ST. LOUIS – An officer and one other person are hurt after a crash involving a police vehicle Thursday afternoon in south St. Louis.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon near Oleatha Avenue and South Kingshighway Boulevard near the Northampton neighborhood.

Several officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash. Investigators say an officer was transporting a prisoner at the time of the crash.

The officer is hospitalized with pain to his side, while the prisoner is also hospitalized with knee pain. It’s unclear what led up to the collision.

Additional details are limited in the investigation. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.