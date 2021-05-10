Police verify ID in Missouri LOTO Lounge incident

Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – A video of a man crumpling up a military ID at the LOTO Lounge is going viral. He claimed the ID was fake because someone wouldn’t be able to “scrape the front off a military ID.” Some military IDs are laminated and can show wear with time.

Osage Beach Police tell Lake News Online that police were called to the bar on May 2, 2021 but no arrests were made. They confirmed that the ID was valid.

The situation calmed down after police confirmed the validity of the ID. The group of around five or six people then left the bar.

A now-deleted Facebook post from the bar says that they are working to make amends with the military members involved in the incident.

The bar has deleted their Facebook account. Posts to the place’s Yelp page show many people upset with the way the military members were treated.