EUREKA, Mo. — A St. Louis County man faces charges for domestic assault, driving while intoxicated, and driving with a revoked license. Police say Thomas Favazza, 47, attempted to strangle his estranged wife while she was driving.

The woman went to the Wildwood Pub Saturday to pick up her husband after he had been drinking. While driving they got into an argument and Eureka Police say he grabbed her throat, and then threatened to shoot her. She was able to pull the vehicle over, escape, and call 911.

Officers pulled the vehicle driven by Favazza over later. They noticed he had been drinking and driving with a revoked license.

“Strangling someone – let alone your partner who is driving you home because you’re too drunk to drive – is absolutely unacceptable on so many levels,” states St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Favazza’s bond is set at $50,000, cash-only. If found guilty, sentences for these charges include thousands of dollars in fines and possibly years in jail or prison.