ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A missing woman and a young girl have been listed as endangered by the St. Louis County Police Department.

Arianna Dixon, 28, and 5-year-old Onna’Leigha Mills were last seen at 7056 Idlewild Avenue at 8:51 p.m. Saturday. Dixon is 5’7, 170 pounds, has black hair, green eyes, and with cuts on her wrist. She was last wearing a pink jacket with a lime green hood, and purple pajama pants with cartoon characters.

Mills is 5’3, 55 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes. It’s possible she could be wearing a white coat with purple stars.

Dixon has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, manic depression, and schizophrenia. At this moment, she’s not taking her medications for several months.

Dixon had an episode after an argument with her wife at their home. As a result, she cut her wrist with an unknown sharp object inside her bedroom. Dixon then left the room and her wife saw blood running down her arm.

Dixon expressed to her wife, “This is the last time you will see me,” and then took her daughter and left the home on foot.

You are urged to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information about the missing individuals. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.