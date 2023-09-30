ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman faces felony charges after she allegedly drove around St. Louis County with her husband on the hood of a car.

Prosecutors have charged Stephanie Boyd, 38, of Vinita Park, with first-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest in connection with the investigation.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the incident unfolded Thursday after a verbal argument turned physical. Police say Boyd and her husband are married with one child and live together in the village of Vinita Park.

Boyd got inside a car to leave the home, then her husband ended up on the hood of the car. Still, Boyd reportedly ended up driving with her husband on the hood.

Per court documents, Boyd drove recklessly at different speeds, including through a construction zone, with the victim on the hood of the vehicle.

Investigators say Boyd drove toward several miles through Interstate 170 and along many roads of north county while her husband was still on the hood of the car. At some point, an officer saw the vehicle along Airport Road and attempted to pull over Boyd, following her for half a mile.

Boyd is jailed in St. Louis County on a $100,000 cash-only bond. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.