ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a Castle Point home on Sunday.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a county police spokesman, officers from the North County Precinct were called to a home in the 10500 block of Earl Drive shortly after 4:20 p.m.

Officers found the body of a woman inside a bedroom.

Investigators determined the woman died as a result of an incident between individuals who knew one another, Washington said.

As of Sunday night, police have not released any additional information.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous and receive a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.