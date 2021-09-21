Police: Woman killed, man wounded in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a woman died and a man was critically wounded in a late-night shooting in northeastern Kansas City. Police say in a news release that the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday near Anderson Avenue and Lawn Avenue. Officers called to the scene found the woman and man with gunshot wounds, and both were rushed to a hospital, where the woman died. Police said the man was in critical but stable condition. Police say a person of interest was arrested at the scene of the shooting. Officials did not immediately release the names of those shot or arrested.

