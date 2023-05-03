BALLWIN, Mo. – Police are investigating a domestic shooting Wednesday night in Ballwin.

According to a spokesperson for the Ballwin Police Department, they received a call about shots fired a little after 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Quail Village Drive.

A man and a woman, who the police claim are in a relationship, got into an altercation, and the man shot the woman in the lower spine. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in his car, which is described as a black BMW sedan.

The police did not say if the man and woman lived together. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-9636.

Additional information is limited at this time. FOX 2 will give an update as more information becomes available.