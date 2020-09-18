Police: Woman shot to death at St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS – A 22-year-old woman died at a local hospital after being shot Friday morning at a north St. Louis gas station.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called just before 1:15 a.m. to the ZX gas station in the 2800 block of N. Vandeventer Avenue, located in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

The victim, identified as Tara Griggs, was found in a car with a gunshot wound to her head. She was rushed to a hospital where she later died. She was 22.

The investigation is ongoing.

