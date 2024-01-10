ST. LOUIS – A woman is in custody for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department filed a probable cause statement stating the stabbing took place Jan. 8 at the Badenhaus Apartments in the 8400 block of Gast Place, located in the Baden neighborhood.

Police received a call for a cutting at an apartment. Officers arrived to find the victim outside with his shirt off and the upper left side of his body covered in blood.

The victim told police he’d been living with his girlfriend, identified as Latosha Campbell, since April 2023.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim was sleeping on the couch when Campbell came home intoxicated, which led to an argument.

Police claim Campbell grabbed a steak knife and stabbed her boyfriend multiple times. The victim tried to stop the attack but ultimately fled the apartment.

Witnesses told police they saw Campbell chasing the victim with a knife.

Police followed a trail of blood to the apartment the victim and Campbell shared. Officers interviewed Campbell, who said her boyfriend was angry at her for waking him up and that started the argument. Police allege Campbell told them she blacked out prior to the stabbing.

Campbell was taken to a hospital to be treated for stab wounds to his side, chest, and collarbone area.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Campbell, 45, with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Campbell remains jailed without bond.