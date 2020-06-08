Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 5,924 deaths/ 128,415 cases.
Live Now
George Floyd Viewing: Mourners paying respects in his hometown of Houston

Police: Woman threatened to drive her car off a bridge before vanishing

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sara Brancato

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a woman who threatened to harm herself before disappearing Monday morning.

According to a county police spokesman, Sara Brancato was reported missing at 9:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of Apple Valley Drive.

Brancato suffers from PTSD and was diagnosed as bi-polar. Police said she has a history of suicidal thoughts and made a statement to her mother the she “couldn’t take it any longer” and that she would drive her vehicle off a bridge.

Police described Brancato, 30, as a white woman, standing 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, and a large scar on her inner right thigh. She was wearing a red t-shirt and shorts.

She was last seen driving a silver 2009 Ford Fusion with Missouri license plates CU2U3G.

Anyone who has seen Brancato or her vehicle is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News