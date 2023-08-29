ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Spanish Lake woman is accused of breaking into the father of her child’s home and demanding child support at knifepoint.

The incident happened on July 24, according to a report by the Berkeley Police Department. The victim told police he woke to see Jalissa Brandon standing over him holding a knife and his cell phone. Brandon was allegedly screaming at him about paying child support.

It’s unclear if the victim actually owed child support.

Police claim the victim was able to escape, but Brandon left the home with his phone. She then used an app on the victim’s phone to transfer $7,000 of the victim’s money to her own account.

“It’s never a good idea to take the law into your own hands and forcibly demand or take from anyone money you think you’re owed,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Brandon was taken into custody on Aug. 26.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Brandon, 31, with first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting, and stealing – $750 or more. She remains jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond