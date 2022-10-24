ST. LOUIS – St. Louis-area and Missouri-based politicians are speaking out on social media following Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School left three people dead.

In the midst of police securing the scene, some students gathered at the Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway as well as a Schnucks parking lot on Arsenal Street.

Schnucks Twitter account shared a statement sending support to those involved.

“Our hearts are with the students, teachers, and staff at Central VPA High School, located near our Arsenal store.”

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley expressed his gratefulness for first responders in a Twitter statement.

“Devastating news in St. Louis,” Hawley said. “I’m grateful for the swift response of local law enforcement. My office is in contact with local authorities, and we stand ready to offer all assistance possible.”

Senator Roy Blunt’s response to the incident read, “Tragic news from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Thank you to law enforcement officers who responded so quickly.”

U.S. Senate Candidate Trudy Busch-Valentine shared a statement on the school shooting.

“I am heartbroken this morning to see reports of a school shooting in south St. Louis,” she said. “As a mother and grandmother myself, I’m shocked and praying for all those affected.”

Former Central VPA student and Missouri State Senator, Angela Walton-Mosley, shared that she has been in contact with all involved.

“Central Visual and Performing Arts high school is my Alma mater. I was horrified to hear of the shooting this morning. My former schoolmates and I have been in constant communication. For families, students, faculty, and staff. This is unbelievable.”