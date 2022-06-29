ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Voters in St. Charles County will want to double-check their polling location before the Missouri primary election on Aug. 2.

Thousands of residents will see their polling place change due to the recently-approved legislative redistricting map. The second district now includes a portion of St. Charles County near the Warren County line.

As a result, the St. Charles County Election Authority says polling places could change for nearly 45% of households or 130,000 voters.

“I encourage all voters to confirm their polling place before the upcoming election to ensure they are able to complete the process efficiently on election day,” says Director of Elections Kurt Bahr.

To check on polling locations in St. Charles County, click here. To register to vote or confirm registration for the August primary election, click here. Voters must be registered for the primary election by July 6 in order to vote.