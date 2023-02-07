ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Voters in St. Charles are heading to the polls.

This mayoral primary has three names on the ballot, and water concerns are at the top of the list for all three candidates.

Here are the candidates voters will see on the ballot Tuesday:

Current Mayor Dan Borgmeyer is seeking his first re-election. Venetia Powell and Tom Besselman are vying for his position.

Driving around town, there are campaign signs everywhere and the economy is booming with lots of new businesses and developments. However, there are still five water wells shut down here in St. Charles because of contamination. That means the city is getting more water from St. Louis.

People in St. Charles have expressed concerns they want safe water.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city has held public meetings and a meeting with the EPA to figure out the next steps. FOX 2 asked all three candidates what they’re doing to address the water issues.

“I don’t think the city government is doing enough, Powell expressed. “I think that we should be finding alternate plans right now to be able to have clean water – because the more important thing to me when I turn on my tap is to have clean water.”



“We have a very good staff educated staff, and they look outward towards the country to see who had the same problems, who was educated, and what needed to be done, and we’re doing that, Besselman explained. “The first contract started out as $30,000. It’s over a million dollars now.”

Borgmeyer added, “I’ve moved forward now we’re purchasing equipment to take our contaminated well water and clean it to absolute zero contaminate. While we build a new well field which we’re also investigating. So I can’t wait three years for the bear cats to solve these problems. So I’m moving forward with things like that.”

There are four polling locations where you can cast your ballot. You can go to Fire Station Four, St. Charles West High School, the Family Arena, and the St. Charles County Election Authority on Turner Boulevard.

If you need a ride to the polls, the city is expanding its Charley bus transit service. A round trip to your voting center will cost a dollar. You can schedule that here.

The top two candidates will move forward to a general election on April 4. The polls open at 6:00 a.m. they close at 7:00 p.m.