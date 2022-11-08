ST. LOUIS – Polls open at 6:00 a.m. for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The most watched race is the contest to fill Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat. The two main candidates, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, have been battling for every last vote.

Busch Valentine is scheduled to vote at the Ladue City Hall at 6:30 a.m. Schmitt will be voting at a different location.

Schmitt and Busch Valentine have been involved in a hard fought campaign. Schmitt is of course Missouri’s current attorney general. Busch Valentine, is a nurse and a member of the Anheuser-Busch family.

Polls show Schmitt ahead in the race.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Schmitt spent the last full day of the campaign Monday, making multiple stops across the state. He wrapped up with a rally at the St. Louis County Police Association, order of Police Lodge 111. He spoke about a variety of issues, including backing police. Missouri’s other senator, Republican Josh Hawley, was with Schmitt supporting him.

Meanwhile, Busch Valentine spent Monday visiting several no-excuse absentee satellite voting locations in St. Louis City and County. Busch Valentine explained that she got into the race because she was troubled by the state of politics in our country.

Busch Valentine is vowing to put politics aside and stand up for all the Missouri families who are just barely getting by. Schmitt and Busch Valentine shared statements heading into Monday.

“I feel good, I mean we’re not taking anything for granted,” Schmitt shared. “We’re going to run through the tape, but certainly the support like you saw here tonight we’ve seen all across the state – we’re confident, but we’re not taking anything for granted. It’s a great honor to be in this position, but my job will be to fight for Missouri “

“I’m not a politician, all I can tell you is I’m a nurse, I’ve never run for political office, I’ve felt we need to get people in office that really care, and I care about the people of Missouri, and we need to bring back honesty, integrity and decency,” Busch Valentine expressed.

Schmitt and Busch Valentine are vying for the seat left open by retiring Republican Senator Roy Blunt. The polls open at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m.