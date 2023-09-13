ST. LOUIS – Pop music star and three-time Grammy-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo is coming to St. Louis next year as part of a world tour.

Rodrigo announced her highly-anticipated GUTS world tour in support of her second studio album “GUTS,” which was released earlier this month to critical acclaim. She begins her 57-show global tour in February.

Rodrigo will visit the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on March 12, 2024, as part of the tour.

“GUTS” arrived as the follow-up to Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR.” The new album features her No. 1 hit “Vampire” and the new focus track “Get Him Back!” Rodrigo is also well-known for her lead roles in several Disney television programs.

Registration for access to tickets, including St. Louis and other stops, is open now through Sunday, Sept. 17 on Rodrigo’s website OliviaRodrigo.com.