ST. LOUIS – It’s not the most romantic place to get engaged on Valentine’s Day, but there is a good reason to pop the question at a Cracker Barrel restaurant this month.

The chain is offering a chance to win free food for a year to couples who get engaged at the restaurant. Couples must post a video of their proposal to Instagram between February 10 and 16.

They have to include a caption explaining why they decided to have their big moment at a Cracker Barrel. They’ll choose five couples to win.