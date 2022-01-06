Pop-up COVID-19 testing site open Thursdays at St. Louis church

A member of the Salt Lake County Health Department COVID-19 testing staff performs a COVID-19 test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ST. LOUIS – A pop-up COVID-19 testing site will be held every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. James AME Church starting Jan. 6.

The pop-up testing site is in collaboration with the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, Saint Louis Collaborative Resource Foundation, and Quantum Laboratory, according to a press release.

“St. Louis is currently experiencing the highest surge in COVID-19 cases in nearly a year. COVID-19 is spreading quickly in our communities and the risk of infection is greater than it has been for many months,” said Rev. Charles Norris, St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition.

It is asked that people bring their ID and an insurance card if applicable, although insurance is not required, the press release states.

The testing site is located at 4301 St. Ferdinand Avenue, across from the Sumner High School parking lot.