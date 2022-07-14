ST. LOUIS – A pop-up diner complete with sassy waitresses is coming to St. Louis this September.

Karen’s Diner will be in a secret location on Gravois Avenue.

“With every insult, roast, and rude name, I can feel the huge, gaping hole in my heart grow a little smaller,” the Karen’s Diner Facebook page said.

Customers are expected to act like a “Karen.” They said on their website, “you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don’t care.”

They said the diner “will be home to more Karens than you can complain to!”

Patrons can “expect rude service, singing waiters and regular appearances from the manager – the most Karen Karen ever – just don’t dare ask to see her!”

Customers must book in advance. One ticket is needed per person. The booking deposit will be removed against the final bill. The menu includes burgers, fries, shakes, cocktails, and more. There are also options for vegetarians, vegans, and nonalcoholics.

The menu includes the “I Want to See the Manager” burger, The Fiery Karen burger, and Karen’s Got Real Beef just to name a few.

Minors are not allowed in the diner past 6 p.m.