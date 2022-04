POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – A 16-year-old boy from Poplar Bluff died in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:15 p.m. along Country Road 524, approximately seven miles north of Poplar Bluff.

The teen was driving westbound in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma when he overcorrected and the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead less than an hour later.