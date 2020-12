ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis has shut down Reign Restaurant for COVID-19 violations.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, this is the third time the city has had to shut the restaurant down.

City health officials posted a notice on the front door Tuesday afternoon, The Post reported.

It’s unclear how long Reign will remain closed. The restaurant was previously shut down in August and October.

Restaurant owner Dana Kelley has sued the city over the shutdowns.