JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Rockford Beach Park and its river access will be closed to visitors for a second straight weekend as authorities continue with efforts to address public safety concerns.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will have a deputy at the entrance of the park to prevent visitors and traffic through Sunday evening. The park will reopen on Monday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have responded to variety of issues at the park since Memorial Day weekend. That includes fights, thefts, physical disturbances, assaults, underage drinking and one drowning.

“This unfortunate but necessary action is attributed to recent influxes of visitors from the St. Louis region who have overwhelmed the ability of first responders to provide services to those in need,” said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in a news release last weekend. “While this temporary closure is likely an unpopular decision, not addressing it would create a danger to visitors and first responders.”

Large crowds have flocked to the park in recent weeks. The sheriff’s office says law enforcement agencies and EMS crews have been overwhelmed and “unable to adequately provide security and support.”

The sheriff’s office is particularly worried about traffic conditions and responding to emergencies, like drownings, when the park is packed. The sheriff”s office is partnering with the Jefferson County Parks Department for short-term and long-term solutions to address the ongoing concerns.