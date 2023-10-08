FESTUS, Mo. – A popular Halloween light show that was so big it was forced to move locations last year is back again this year. It’s turning heads and has the attention of the Guinness Book of World Records.

It’s a sight to see. Too bright for a Pevely neighborhood, the Lenhard family’s Halloween light display has found a new home in Festus. With more lights, animations and songs this year, the display can be seen from miles away. It’s something onlookers are thrilled about.

Carol Burkhard and her daughter-in-law, Shannon, made a point of getting to Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in Festus early to claim their parking spot for Sunday night’s show.

“We’re two little kids at heart,” Burkhard said. “We came out to watch. They had it last year, and we enjoyed it.”

Joanne Dormoy said that after missing the show last year, she made a point of coming out to see it the first weekend this year.

“I’ve seen it on video, but I’ve never been here in-person,” Dormoy said. “So, I wanted to see it up-close.”

Others made a point to drive more than an hour to check out the display. Pennie Creamer was one of them.

“I drove an hour here this year, just because I love his light show,” Creamer said. “It’s so awesome.”

And talk about dedication. Creator Justin Lenhard said he spends 1,000 hours each year on this totally free show.

“I wake up at 4:30 in the morning every morning, I work on it for a couple hours, I go to work,” Lenhard explained. “I’ve been doing that since January.”

This year, the display showcases 120,000. Lenhard said that’s up from last year’s display, which had nearly 70,000. It’s the display’s second year in Festus after neighbors forced them to stop doing it at their home in Pevely two years ago.

With more room to work with now, the light show has grown so much that it’s been approved to apply for the Guinness Book of World Records. On top of that, all donations go to the Jefferson County Rescue Mission, supporting local families in need.

“He doesn’t even take any of the money, it all goes to the rescue mission. Which I think is awesome,” Creamer said.

In its fifth year and third location, Lenhard said his family’s hard work is paying off.

“We work all year-round just so you guys can see what is displayed,” Lenhard said. “The reactions that we see—people dancing, making memories with their family—it’s the reason that we do it.”

This light show runs four days a week Thursday through Sunday from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in Festus until Oct. 19, when it will shift to seven days a week at the same time.