Porch pirate swipes packages in Tower Grove East

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a person who stole several delivered items outside a Tower Grove East residence.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft took place July 18 around 5:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wyoming Street.

Police obtained surveillance video that shows a man walk up to the victim’s porch and take several boxes.

The suspect is described as a man in their late teens or early 20s, with dark brown ear-length hair, wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.