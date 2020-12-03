Porch pirates on the loose; Chesterfield police giving tips on how to protect packages

CHESTERFIELD – On Nov. 23, a Chesterfield family was shocked when they watched someone stealing a package off of their front porch from their doorbell surveillance video.

This type of criminal behavior isn’t uncommon around the holidays, but with more and more people opting to order gifts online and have them delivered to their homes this year, Chesterfield police are warning residents about porch pirates and giving tips on how they can protect their packages.

“Especially this year, there’s a whole lot more online ordering going on so there are going to be a whole lot more packages; which means more opportunity for criminals,” said Sergeant Keith Rider.

Sergeant Rider says his department received calls about several other stolen packages in the area around the time this particular family reported the incident. He highly advises residents to track their deliveries closely, schedule to pick up their package at the delivery or postal site, or have a neighbor or family member available to watch for your package if you aren’t home around the expected delivery time.

Police say this suspect was driving a red Volkswagon beetle and was dressed in all black. It is unsure if the suspect is a male or female from the video, but they were white, wearing all black, and had a bun on top of their head.

Unfortunately for this porch pirate, they didn’t find any hidden treasure. Instead, they got away with an order of paper plates. Not much to look forward to, but Sergeant Rider says this won’t be the case for most.

He said, “We kind of make light of it but that person wasn’t assuming there were paper plates in that package. That could have been somebody’s medicine, family heirlooms delivered, so it is a very serious crime. They just happened to get the paper plates luckily instead that time.”

This incident is a friendly reminder to us all to stay alert, track our packages, and help our neighbors out when we can this season.