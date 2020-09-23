Positive COVID case forces De Soto football teams to cancel upcoming games

DE SOTO, Mo. – The De Soto varsity and junior varsity high school football teams will not have games through October 5 due to a student testing positive for COVID-19

The infected student wass in attendance at school Friday and traveled with the team to a football game at Festus. Officials say the student did not play in the game.

The canceled games come as the school was set to celebrate homecoming. Homecoming activities will now be postponed until later in October

Jefferson County remains in the “red” warning zone for COVID-19.