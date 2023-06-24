ST. LOUIS – A cluster of thunderstorms is moving into the northern reaches of the FOX 2 viewing area Saturday evening, and could provide strong rainfall in the St. Louis metro area overnight.

These storms are producing very strong winds and one to two-inch sized hail as of 9:45 p.m.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, the St. Louis region has a 15% chance of getting damaging winds and a 5% chance of seeing large hail. Because it’s nighttime, there is less heat energy to feed these storms.

The storms will leave behind cooler temperatures, with the metro area in the low 70s by daybreak. However, the summer heat will kick in quickly, with Sunday’s high expected to be well over 90°.