Possible changes to the spring flooding forecast

ST. LOUIS – Prior to this past week, April has been a dry month.

“We did have a little flooding in March but April turned around and we had additional dry weather,” said Mark Fuchs, National Weather Service.

Just one week ago, April was below average for rain by more than an inch and a half. As of Thursday, we’re back above average by nearly an inch and a half.

Thanks to the dry weather earlier in the month, rivers had a break.

“So things have improved in terms of where the river levels are at. It also has improved where the soil moisture is,” Fuchs said. “We had soil moisture that was really maxed out in the upper Midwest in February, because of that dry weather that soil moisture has dried out.”

We are only seeing minor flooding across local gauges at the moment. With a wet pattern ahead of us, giving us over four inches in a week, is the outlook going to change?

“It’s not having as big of an affect here on our local rivers as you might think,” Fuchs said. “Sure, on some of the local springs and creeks, but when you talk about the Missouri and the Mississippi (rivers), of course the emphasis is what’s going on upstream, across the upper Midwest.”

This is why hydrologists are watching rain chances to the north in the upper Mississippi River Valley. Luckily for us, areas north have been drying out as well.

This is why we have seen Mississippi river levels lower than normal. But with precipitation outlooks, we still have to be on our toes.

The climate prediction center is predicting a 40 percent chance of above-average precipitation for May, June, and July. If that comes to fruition, the flood outlook may change.