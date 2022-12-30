ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A suspicious device has been found at the Meramec Wastewater Treatment Plant in south St. Louis County. The MSD bomb threat has been cleared, and the device has been removed for disposal. It was a collection of spray paint bottles duct taped around a “4th of July” type fireworks mortar.

Members of the St. Louis County Police Bomb Squad are at the plant, located in the 4100 block of Meramec Bottom Road near Interstate 55. Officials tell FOX 2 News that the device was discovered during a routine inspection of the plant.

St. Louis County Police confirm they are on the scene and do not know motive or intent. They are investigating and promise more information later. A MSD spokesman acknowledged the incident and said the agency is cooperating with police.