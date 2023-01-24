ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Boundary Commission could vote Tuesday, January 24, on an annexation plan.

It would let voters decide whether a part of unincorporated St. Louis County would become part of Manchester. A preliminary vote was approved, but a second required vote was delayed.

After County Executive Sam Page added two new members to the boundary commission. Manchester’s mayor calls that interference.

County officials said the mayor has a conflict of interest, and Manchester is only trying to annex the area, to get tax money from marijuana dispensaries in that area.