ST. LOUIS — A nice weekend is on tap with just a few minor isolated shower or storm chances. Today will be nice for mid- to late-July with highs in the mid-80s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine. This evening into tonight, a wave does slide through, and we could have a few isolated showers or perhaps a storm mainly along and north of I-70.

Sunday will be mostly dry, but another wave moves in for the afternoon, bringing another slight chance of an isolated shower or storm anywhere during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Sunday will be hotter—around 90. Heat will be building in for the next work week, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s Tuesday–Friday.