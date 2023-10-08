ST. LOUIS — Some Walgreens pharmacies across the country may close for three days this week as pharmacists and their support staff consider walking off the job from Monday through Wednesday. Employees cite challenging working conditions that make it difficult to safely fill prescriptions.

They contend that the requirement to administer shots for the flu and COVID makes staffing issues worse. On the other hand, Walgreens states that it has increased training for new pharmacists but has temporarily paused training for non-critical workers during the immunization season.