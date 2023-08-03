EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The family of a woman pulled from the Missouri River is speaking with FOX4, saying they believe she was more than a witness in a kidnapping and rape case out of Clay County.

Timothy Haslett, the suspect in that kidnapping and rape case, is charged with several felonies after a woman escaped his house. Prosecutors said she was kidnapped and bound.

In the months after those charges, investigators began searching for Jaynie Crosdale as a key witness in this case.

Today, Haslett’s old house sits empty, the back light still on. Months later, neighbors like Tim Grover are still reliving that day.

Right now Haslett is being held on a $3 million bond.

After the positive identification of Crosdale, prosecutors want even higher charges. Kayakers found her body in the Missouri River more than a month ago.

Police and prosecutors had been looking for Crosdale for some time. Making public pleas as early as January.

In a statement to FOX4, Crosdale’s family said:

“We are deeply saddened at this horrific news. We are however relieved that we finally get to have a proper burial for her. She was truly loved and will be missed.”

They said she wasn’t just a witness but she was a victim of Haslett’s.

FOX4 reached out to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office. They said right now they cannot release any more information and so far won’t even say whether they believe Crosdale was killed.

“I am sad for the family to be honest. It’s kind of unnerving, but like I said thinking about it and I’ve had almost a year since he’s been arrested, it doesn’t really surprise me,” Grover said.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office said they continue to receive new updates every day.

FOX4 also reached out to the Missouri State Highway Patrol to try to confirm more details about this discovery back in June. They simply said this remains an active investigation.