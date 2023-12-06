ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has appointed a new member to the civilian board that oversees the St. Louis County Police Department.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 59-year-old business development manager Michael Wild was selected. His appointment will now go to the county council for approval.

If confirmed, Wild will join four other commissioners in approving the department’s policies and contracts, reviewing external complaints, and overseeing the police chief. He’ll serve a three-year term.