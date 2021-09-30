Post-game party kicks of weekend salute to Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon

ST. LOUIS – “No one has sold more tickets and beer over the years than Mike Shannon. How bout it?” John Rooney shouted to the crowd after Thursday’s Cardinals win over the Brewers.

Ballpark Village hosted a post-game party Thursday to kick off the celebration of Mike Shannon’s final weekend broadcasting Cardinals baseball. Together Credit Union Plaza was hopping with music, fun, and plenty of fans.

Shannon, 82, joined the team’s radio broadcast in 1972 after nine seasons playing for the Cardinals and one year in the organization’s front office.

He is the fourteenth announcer in baseball history to reach fifty years as a broadcaster, and only the sixth to do so with one team. He holds the fourth-longest active tenure for baseball announcers.

The Cardinals and Budweiser will also honor Shannon with a pregame ceremony on Sunday, before the last game of the season. Twenty thousand fans age 16 or older will receive an exclusive Mike Shannon T-shirt at the gates.