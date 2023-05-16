MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone is coming to the St. Louis area this summer as part of a new tour.

The rapper-singer is scheduled for a show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 14. St. Louis County is his fifth stop in a six-week, 24-show tour.

Post Malone announced a new tour Tuesday in anticipation of his fifth album “Austin.” He will also be releasing a new single from the album “Mourning” this weekend after releasing another called “Chemical” last month. The album will be released in late-July.

This will be Post Malone’s first stop in the St. Louis area since a scary fall last month while performing at the Enterprise Center. He is known for hits like “Circles” and “Rockstar” and has earned many American Music and Billboard awards.

Tickets for shows on Post Malone’s upcoming tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders will have a chance to purchase tickets earlier from 10 a.m. May 17 through midnight on May 18. For more information on the presale, click here.