ST. LOUIS – Post Malone will pay a visit to St. Louis this fall as part of his upcoming “Twelve Carat Tour.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper will perform in 33 cities in North America over 66 days as part of his fall tour. Organizers announced the tour Monday, which comes after he released his fourth album “Twelve Carat Toothache” earlier this month. Post Malone will be joining by special guest Roddy Ricch.

Fans can catch Post Malone in St. Louis on Sept. 17 at the Enterprise Center. Tickets will be available to purchase online by 10 a.m. Friday.

The Twelve Carat Tour begins Sept. 10 in Omaha and ends Nov. 15 in Los Angeles.