Postal delivery delays still a concern after holiday season rush

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The holiday season may be over but the United States Postal Service is still experiencing delays in package deliveries.

“I’m like, It’s been a month,” said Lynetta Rankins. “I got another package that’s supposed have been delivered through the post office ordered on Nov. 30 and they still have not got it.”

The USPS website says they’re experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the effect of COVID-19.

Terrissa Porter has an issue with the delays from a different perspective. She owns a small business and ships her products. With the post office delays, she’s just had to be upfront with her customers.

“Unfortunately, I have to tell them that it’s the post office because I’m kind of the middle man when it comes to them receiving the product,” she said. “So, I have to tell them to just be patient with the post office.”

When Porter’s products didn’t arrive as scheduled, her customers reached out to her with the mounting question we told you about earlier: Where’s my package?

“I have to tell them to just be patient with the post office,” she said. “When it comes, it comes.”

Porter put some of her priority shipments on pause because it was taking too long and she wants her customers happy. With holiday season over, she’s trying priority shipping again.

“Now I’m shipping priority hopefully again and, hopefully, I don’t get any more emails or complaints or anything,” she said.